SmackDown Stars on WWE Ride Along, WWE Fantasy Football Wraps, Fans on WWE NXT

– A new episode of WWE Ride Along with James Ellsworth, Daniel Bryan, Rhyno and Heath Slater will premiere on the WWE Network Monday, January 2nd after RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

“Rhyno and Heath Slater form a unique bond, while James Ellsworth looks to avoid Daniel Bryan’s cold, all in the Lone Star State of Texas.”

– As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE NXT special from Osaka, Japan a thumbs up with over 2800 votes.

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2016

– In the video below, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz wraps up the latest WWE Fantasy Football League and announces Curtis Axel as the winner. He also gives a Miz Participation Award to Big Cass for coming in last place.

The #WWEFFL is done. These are my final words w/ @danengler123 #Refolution Congrats to the 2016 #WWEFFL champ @wweaxeman and would like to give the #MizParticipationAward to @wweaallday21 #BigCass for last place #HowYouDoin

