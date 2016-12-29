Mick Foley Asks Fans Not to Create Crowdfunding Campaigns for His Surgery, Fan Creates Campaign

Dec 29, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook yesterday and revealed that he needs a $60,000 hip replacement operation but doesn’t have health insurance to cover it. Check out Foley’s full post at this link. Foley tweeted the following, asking fans not to organize any crowdfunding campaigns for his operation:

One fan named Abby did set up a GoFundMe page at this link. As of last night, the campaign had raised around $600 but it appears all donations have been refunded and the campaign has been paused. Foley tweeted about knowing the woman who started the campaign:

The campaign description reveals that the 14 year old from Henderson, Nevada raised money for leukemia and lymphoma research through a campaign called “Abby’s Million Dollar Dream” and Foley assisted her in raising money a few years ago.

