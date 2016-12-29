Matches for Next Wednesday’s WWE NXT Australia Special

As noted, the first WWE NXT episode of 2017 will feature matches from the December 8th NXT live event in Melbourne, Australia.

WWE has confirmed the following matches to air on the two-hour special:

* Elias Samson & Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger & Murphy

* Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan

* TM-61 vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

* Steel Cage Match: Samoa Joe vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)