Heath Slater Not Injured, Nikki Bella and John Cena Video, Fans on Theme Songs

– The Bella Twins posted this video of John Cena and Nikki Bella celebrating after Cena’s SmackDown return Tuesday night at their “first date” restaurant in Chicago:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite new Superstar theme song: Austin Aries – Ambition and Vision, Rich Swann – Around the World, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson – Omen in the Sky, SmackDown – Take A Chance, Naomi – Amazing (Remix), No Way Jose – No Way, TJ Perkins – Playing with Power, AJ Styles – Phenomenal, Bobby Roode – Glorious Domination or Shinsuke Nakamura – The Rising Sun. As of this writing, 37% voted for Nakamura’s theme while 23% voted for Roode, 18% for the current WWE Champion, 5% for Naomi and 6% for Other.

– Heath Slater is not injured. Slater tweeted after Tuesday’s Four Corners Elimination Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and indicated a possible injury. He took to Twitter and posted the following update:

Everything is good!!!! Just hurts like hell!!!😅 — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 28, 2016

