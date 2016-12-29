Final WWE SmackDown Top 10 of 2016, Painting of Late WWE Legends, WWE Stock

– Below are the top 10 moments from the final WWE SmackDown of 2016:

– WWE stock was down 1.02% on Wednesday, closing at $18.42 per share. Today’s high was $18.76 and the low was $18.36.

– As seen below, WWE artist Rob Schamberger has done a painting of WWE Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes and Blackjack Mulligan, who both passed away this year. The painting was done for the families of Mulligan and Rhodes, according to Rob’s tweet. The painting was re-tweeted by Goldust.

My painting of Dusty Rhodes and Blackjack Mulligan, made for their families. pic.twitter.com/hbwZh57Mwx — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) December 28, 2016

