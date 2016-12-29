ECW Original Attends WWE Live Event (Photos), Titus O’Neil on Giving Back, WrestleMania

– In addition to what’s on the secondary market, Ticketmaster still has several hundred WrestleMania 33 tickets for sale after they officially went on-sale in mid-November. WWE just aired this reminder promo for the tickets:

– CampusInsiders.com recently spoke with Big E and Titus O’Neil about their schools Florida and Iowa going at it in the Outback Bowl next Monday. Titus commented on why he’s so passionate about making a difference in today’s world:

“I grew up in a single-parent, fatherless home. I always keep in mind all of the instances that I saw growing up, like the poverty and the homelessness, and seeing kids with cancer and my grandmother passing away from cancer when I became older. I just realized that my understanding of my purpose here on Earth grew.

“I’ve had a lot of people help me along the way, and I feel it’s my duty regardless if I’m a WWE superstar. Because it’s very important that we understand that we’re only one situation away from having our lives turned upside down. So that’s my motivating factor every day when I wake up: to repay those people that took a chance on me when they didn’t really have a reason to do so.”

– ECW Original Jerry Lynn was backstage visiting at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Nashville as he lives in the area. Here he is with Kalisto and Becky Lynch:

Awesome to run in to a great friend! #JerryLynn thank you for your advice and our pass matches..was a lot of fun….#WWENashville pic.twitter.com/f5KxaImXYc — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) December 29, 2016

With one of my favorites, Jerry Lynn, before #wwenashville A photo posted by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:40pm PST

