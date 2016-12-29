Celebrities at WWE SmackDown (Photo), WWE Royal Rumble Promo, WWE – Brooklyn

– WWE encourages fans to remember the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in this new promo:

– WWE will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a RAW on March 20th, just a few weeks before WrestleMania 33.

– Singer-songwriter Luke Bryan and USA Network’s Todd Chrisley were among those in attendance for Wednesday’s WWE live event in Nashville. As seen below, Chrisley joined Carmella, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for a Make-A-Wish meet & greet with Chase (@chanceforchase), who is fighting NF2 and sarcoma cancer:

