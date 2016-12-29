Anthem set to officially become TNA’s parent company on January 1

Mike Johnson is reporting that according to a few of his sources, Anthem Sports & Entertainment will officially become the parent company of TNA Impact Wrestling on January 1, 2017. An announcement will be forthcoming. Anthem, the parent company of The Fight Network in Canada, became the savior of TNA when they pumped in the money for the last round of television tapings including the Bound For Glory pay-per-view and then paid off former TNA President Billy Corgan to vanish from the company and drop his lawsuit against TNA. The settlement with Corgan was announced on November 29, paying him the loans he was owed. The Canadian company announced that they had provided TNA with a credit facility to fund operations on November 3. Anthem is TNA’s exclusive broadcaster in Canada as well as the exclusive worldwide digital streaming partner for all TNA programming. It already had a stake in Impact Ventures prior to their credit deal. It’s expected that Anthem will own around 85% of TNA, with Aroluxe holding 10% and Dixie Carter holding 5%. Taking over the day-to-day operations at TNA is Anthem Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm, who’s been calling the shots since early November. Dixie Carter will have zero say in any operations but will probably stay on board as a performer.





