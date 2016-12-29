12/29/16 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Atlanta, Georgia

Dec 29, 2016 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match
American Alpha defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, Breezango, and The Usos

2. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

3. James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

5. Non-title Steel Cage Match
Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz

6. Nikki Bella defeated Natalya

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger, and Mojo Rawley

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Dean Ambrose and John Cena

