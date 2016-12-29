12/29/16 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Atlanta, Georgia

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match

American Alpha defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, Breezango, and The Usos

2. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

3. James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

5. Non-title Steel Cage Match

Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz

6. Nikki Bella defeated Natalya

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger, and Mojo Rawley

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Dean Ambrose and John Cena

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)