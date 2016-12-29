12/28/16 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Brooklyn, New York

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE Raw Live Event in Brooklyn, New York:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The New Day

2. Big Cass defeated Rusev

3. 10-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth, Darren Young, Sin Cara, and “Curtis” AxelMania defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, and Jinder Mahal

-After the match, Bo Dallas said he was not going to leave Brooklyn a loser and called out anyone from the back. The Big Show came out and choke-slammed Dallas in the ring.

4. Street Fight

Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Emmalina as the Special Guest Referee)

Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Sasha Banks defeated Dana Brooke, Nia Jax, and Charlotte

6. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

7. WWE United States Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)