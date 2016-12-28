Sami Zayn Receives Medical Attention, Triple H on American Alpha’s Win, Alexa Bliss

– WWE posted this video of Sami Zayn having fluid drained from his eye after the brawl with Braun Strowman on Monday night’s RAW. As noted, the two will battle in a Last Man Standing match next week.

– WWE posted this video of the SmackDown Women’s Title being customized for Alexa Bliss, who retained over Becky Lynch last night on SmackDown:

– As seen below, new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha had family members sitting at ringside for last night’s big win on the final SmackDown of 2016. WWE posted this exclusive video of their post-match celebration after pinning The Wyatt Family in the Four Corners Elimination Match.

Triple H made the following congratulatory tweet with backstage photo after American Alpha’s big win:

