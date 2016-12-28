New Match Official for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card

Dec 28, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

John Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Cena issued the challenge during his return promo on last night’s SmackDown and AJ later accepted after retaining over Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat.

Below is the updated Rumble card:

WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match
WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Chris Jericho will be above the ring in a shark cage.

The Royal Rumble Match
Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and 28 Superstars TBA

