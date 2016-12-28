Match of the Year
2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Match of the Year
The Final Deletion: Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy (27%, 256 Votes)
AJ Styles vs. John Cena (SummerSlam) (20%, 192 Votes)
Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Takeover Dallas) (11%, 104 Votes)
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles (Wrestle Kingdom 10) (7%, 68 Votes)
DIY vs. The Revival (Takeover Toronto) (7%, 63 Votes)
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (WrestleMania 32) (6%, 54 Votes)
Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet (Best of the Super Juniors XXIII) (5%, 46 Votes)
Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Battleground) (4%, 37 Votes)
Bayley vs. Asuka (Takeover Dallas) (4%, 35 Votes)
Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Wrestle Kingdom 10) (2%, 22 Votes)
Young Bucks vs. The Addiction vs. MCMG (Ladder War 6) (2%, 21 Votes)
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Cruiserweight Classic) (2%, 21 Votes)
Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander (Cruiserweight Classic) (2%, 20 Votes)
Kenny Omega vs. Hirooki Goto (G-1 Climax Finals) (1%, 14 Votes)
Total Voters: 953