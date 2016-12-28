2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Match of the Year

The Final Deletion: Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy (27%, 256 Votes)

AJ Styles vs. John Cena (SummerSlam) (20%, 192 Votes)

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Takeover Dallas) (11%, 104 Votes)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles (Wrestle Kingdom 10) (7%, 68 Votes)

DIY vs. The Revival (Takeover Toronto) (7%, 63 Votes)

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (WrestleMania 32) (6%, 54 Votes)

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet (Best of the Super Juniors XXIII) (5%, 46 Votes)

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Battleground) (4%, 37 Votes)

Bayley vs. Asuka (Takeover Dallas) (4%, 35 Votes)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Wrestle Kingdom 10) (2%, 22 Votes)

Young Bucks vs. The Addiction vs. MCMG (Ladder War 6) (2%, 21 Votes)

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Cruiserweight Classic) (2%, 21 Votes)

Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander (Cruiserweight Classic) (2%, 20 Votes)

Kenny Omega vs. Hirooki Goto (G-1 Climax Finals) (1%, 14 Votes)

Total Voters: 953





