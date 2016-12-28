JOHN CENA VS AJ STYLES SET FOR THE ROYAL RUMBLE

The second main event for the Royal Rumble was announced Tuesday night on Smackdown and the returning John Cena has found himself back in the title picture. Kicking off the show, Cena said that for the Rumble, he would be challenging the winner of the WWE championship match from later on in the evening, a triple threat match between champion AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Baron Corbin. AJ Styles came out victorious in that match, closing 2016 as the WWE champion, but now has a date with Cena for a third one-on-one match between the two. Styles has two victories over Cena already, a 24-minute match at Money In The Bank, and a 23-minute match at SummerSlam. Both were non-title matches. At No Mercy in October, Styles also pinned Cena in the triple threat for the WWE title which also included Dean Ambrose to retain the title. The other match announced so far for the Rumble is Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal title with Chris Jericho stuck in a shark cage above the ring.

