John Cena Promo from SmackDown Return, The Rock – Nia Jax Video, Dark Match Result

– As seen on this week’s WWE SmackDown, John Cena returned and cut a fiery promo on how he’s not going anywhere, and is here to stay. Cena responded to chants for The Undertaker by saying that shows him people have been speculating on and planning his future. Cena went on to say he’s tired of the “New Era BS” and declared that this is the “My Time Is Now Era” instead. He also challenged the WWE Champion at next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is video from his return:

– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Chicago saw Apollo Crews defeat Curt Hawkins.

– The Rock posted this post-workout video with cousin Nia Jax yesterday, noting how proud he is of the work she’s put in since signing with WWE. Rock calls her one of the best female athletes on the planet.

She ain’t like most girls.

Me and my cuz @niajaxwwe (Lina) layin’ down our post workout.

Really proud of the hard work she’s putting in 24/7 to become a real asset and draw for the WWE and their Women’s Division which has some of the best female athletes on the planet. Luv spending hours with her chopping it up because she’s so coachable & enthusiastic to learn the wrestling business inside and out from me.

But what I’m most proud of about Lina’s journey is she represents millions of young girls around the world who don’t fit the “traditional mold” of what girls in the entertainment industry look like. She’s an inspiring example that regardless of your look, height, weight, race, the most powerful thing you can always be is yourself. Because you’re perfect.

Just keep putting in that hard work and being humble and hungry. We’re all rooting for ya.

#IronParadise #NiaJax #FutureWWEWomensChamp #WhyBeLikeMostGirls #WhenYouCanBeYourself

