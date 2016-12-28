Becky Lynch Working on a Book?, WWE NXT Star Works RAW Live Event, Xavier Woods

Dec 28, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with new Turtle Beach Headphones in this “UpUpDownDown” video:

– For what it’s worth, Becky Lynch stated on Twitter that she has a book of puns in the works.

– WWE NXT Superstar Liv Morgan made her main roster debut at last night’s live event in St. Louis. She teamed with Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair with Emmalina as special referee. Sasha tweeted the following on their team after the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad