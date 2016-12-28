Backstage Talk on Roman Reigns WrestleMania 33 Plans, the Royal Rumble

For what it’s worth, WWE officials have not decided on WrestleMania 33 plans for current United States Champion Roman Reigns with less than 100 days to go until the big event in Orlando.

It sounds like there could be a big coronation for Reigns at the Royal Rumble next month as he faces WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with Owens’ title on the line, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. That match will feature Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Regarding WrestleMania 33, Meltzer noted that there are different ideas being discussed for Reigns and one includes a big surprise that’s probably not happening. No word yet on exactly what that surprise might be. However, none of the WrestleMania plans being discussed have anything to do with another Reigns coronation.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)