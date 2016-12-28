AJ Styles Comments on His 2016, Daniel Bryan – Josie The Dog, WWE Stock

Dec 28, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Courtesy of The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, below is video of Daniel Bryan giving a massage to Josie while Winston waits for his:

– WWE stock was up 0.05% on Tuesday, closing at $18.61 per share. The high was $18.82 and the low was $18.56.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his 2016:

