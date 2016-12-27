WWE – MSG Attendance Note, Kofi Kingston Has Lost Wallet Returned, Brie Bella

Dec 27, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Above and below are videos of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at home on Christmas morning.

– Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City was not sold out, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. They did draw a good crowd for the return of John Cena but the event was not sold out.

– Kofi Kingston had faith in humanity restored this week after people returned a lost wallet and laptop to him. He tweeted the following:

