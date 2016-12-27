Triple H hints at NXT getting draft picks

Raw and Smackdown will have their own change in rosters as Superstars move from red to blue and vice versa in upcoming storylines and drafts, but Triple H hinted at another brand that might get in the mix – NXT. Speaking to ESPN.COM, the man behind NXT said that you can’t really consider NXT as a developmental because they did 200 shows this year and they have one of the most popular shows on the Network. “I think over the years you’re gonna begin to see Raw is its own brand, SmackDown is its own brand, NXT — you’re gonna see people move around. It’s no longer gonna be just, this guy got called up, it’s gonna be maybe ‘this guy got moved over, she got moved here,’ and see that transference of talent,” he said. Triple H brought up an example with Shinsuke Nakamura, who he says fans are waiting for him to be called up. He said that he might go to what we now call the main roster, but after that he might even go back to NXT. “At the end of the day, it’s all content; it’s all product that our fans wanna see. The difference in those products is big, but there’s something there for everybody. I think that’s what’s exciting about it,” he continued.

