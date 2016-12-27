Title Match and More Announced for This Week’s WWE 205 Live

Neville will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann on tonight’s edition of 205 Live on the WWE Network, with the title on the line.

The match was made after Neville won his RAW cruiserweight debut last night, defeating TJ Perkins. Neville issued the challenge for 205 Live and Swann later accepted after his non-title win over Ariya Daivari.

205 Live will also feature Jack Gallagher vs. Ariya Daivari in the first-ever “Gentlemen’s Duel” this week.

Below are videos from Neville’s challenge and the post-match beatdown he delivered to Swann:

