Ring of Honor Star Makes WWE RAW Debut (Video), Royal Rumble Theme Song, Enzo Amore

Dec 27, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Ring of Honor star Scarlett Bordeaux made her WWE RAW debut on last night’s show from Chicago. Wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, Scarlett was interviewed by Charly Caruso at ringside before losing a quick match to Nia Jax. Below is video from the loss in Scarlett’s hometown:

– The official theme song for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is “Blow Your Mind” by Ohana Bam.

– Enzo Amore tweeted this photo, which was shown on last night’s RAW, of a nasty bruise he suffered at the hands of Rusev and Jinder Mahal in the sensitivity training segment last week on RAW:

