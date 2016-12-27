New Champions Crowned on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (Photos)

As seen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Chicago, Chad Gable and Jason Jordan defeated Luke Harper and Randy Orton to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Harper and Orton were representing The Wyatt Family under Freebird rules in the Four Corners Elimination Match that also featured The Usos and Heath Slater & Rhyno.

Orton and Bray just won the titles back on December 4th at TLC. This is the first reign for Gable and Jordan since coming to the main roster. They held the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles once.

Below are photos and video from tonight’s match:

