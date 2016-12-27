New Champions Crowned on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (Photos)
As seen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Chicago, Chad Gable and Jason Jordan defeated Luke Harper and Randy Orton to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Harper and Orton were representing The Wyatt Family under Freebird rules in the Four Corners Elimination Match that also featured The Usos and Heath Slater & Rhyno.
Orton and Bray just won the titles back on December 4th at TLC. This is the first reign for Gable and Jordan since coming to the main roster. They held the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles once.
Below are photos and video from tonight’s match:
A Superkick SEALS THE DEAL, as @HeathSlaterOMRB and @Rhyno313 are ELIMINATED in the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles #FourCorners #EliminationMatch! pic.twitter.com/jK0FbYigLX
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
The #WyattFamily watches on as #AmericanAlpha and @WWEUsos duel in the #FourCorners Match for the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles. #WildCardFinals pic.twitter.com/gH4Oe5eUGK
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
Ready… Willing…. GABLE!!! @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ #SDLive #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/oW2MISxv9K
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 28, 2016
The ORTON ONSLAUGHT is in FULL EFFECT, as @RandyOrton RAMS @WWEGable's back into the barricade! #SDLive #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/IlJ32NSEvy
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
Cannonball off the apron by @WWEGable!! #AmericanAlpha is willing to do WHATEVER IT TAKES to get the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/lmOK1IQRS0
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
CONGRATULATIONS to the NEW #SDLive Tag Team Champions…. @WWEGable and @JasonJordanJJ!!!! #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/eR8XWjCWhM
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
.@WWEBrayWyatt is clearly not happy about @WWEGable and @JasonJordanJJ's win… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/SZSqt6cAgg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 28, 2016
Is there dissension brewing between The #WyattFamily's @RandyOrton and @LukeHarperWWE? #SDLive #WildCardFinals @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/E5f9waWBsZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
An ALPHA tag team indeed…. #AndNew#TagTeamTitles #SDLive @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ pic.twitter.com/KhbSAvPzGy
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More