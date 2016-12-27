Last Man Standing Match Set for Next Week’s WWE RAW

Dec 27, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from Tampa, Florida. The match comes after Sami defeated Braun in a 10-minute time limit match at “Roadblock: End of The Line” earlier this month.

As noted, the first RAW of 2017 will also feature Bill Goldberg’s return.

