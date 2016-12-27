Last Man Standing Match Set for Next Week’s WWE RAW
Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from Tampa, Florida. The match comes after Sami defeated Braun in a 10-minute time limit match at “Roadblock: End of The Line” earlier this month.
As noted, the first RAW of 2017 will also feature Bill Goldberg’s return.
"Next week, when I face @iLikeSamiZayn, I want him in a #LastManStanding Match!" – @BraunStrowman #RAW pic.twitter.com/N4DAzGfykM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 27, 2016
#RAW Commissioner @StephMcMahon wants @BraunStrowman to use @WWERollins as an example for @iLikeSamiZayn TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/xOh5nQKGra
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More