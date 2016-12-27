Goldberg’s WWE RAW Return Announced, RAW Attendance for Last Night, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the Qanba Dragon & Crystal Joysticks in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– Michael Cole announced 12,708 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for last night’s RAW, the final RAW of 2016.

– As seen in the graphic below, WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday’s RAW in Tampa:

What kind of response will @Goldberg have for @BrockLesnar? We'll find out when he returns to Monday Night #RAW NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/9Y1SH2IExS — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016

