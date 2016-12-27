Goldberg’s WWE RAW Return Announced, RAW Attendance for Last Night, Xavier Woods

Dec 27, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the Qanba Dragon & Crystal Joysticks in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– Michael Cole announced 12,708 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for last night’s RAW, the final RAW of 2016.

– As seen in the graphic below, WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday’s RAW in Tampa:

