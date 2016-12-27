Cody Rhodes comments on the The Club/Dusty Rhodes segment

Cody Rhodes tweeted the following about the segment with The Club ripping the head off of the Dusty Rhodes bear:

“Not gonna’ say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say…is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like”

Clearly he was not pleased about using Dusty in a storyline.

—

