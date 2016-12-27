Cody Rhodes comments on the The Club/Dusty Rhodes segment

Dec 27, 2016 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Cody Rhodes tweeted the following about the segment with The Club ripping the head off of the Dusty Rhodes bear:

“Not gonna’ say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say…is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like”

Clearly he was not pleased about using Dusty in a storyline.


(Visited 51 times, 52 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad