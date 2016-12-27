Cena vs. Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33?

In an interview with ESPN, former 15-time World champion John Cena confirmed that he would like to wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, but at the end of the day it’s up to the audience and what they want. Cena said that he would have loved to wrestle Andre The Giant because of the respect and folklore that surrounds Andre and he thinks that The Undertaker carries the same aura. “If you’re asking if I’d want to be in a high-profile match with one of the most legendary superstars in the industry, my answer is yes,” Cena told ESPN. There are rumors that the two will be wrestling in Orlando come April and it’s one of the last “dream matches” that so far has not happened on the big stage. In the same interview, Cena also reflects on the year 2015, his outside the ring projects and what the future holds. You can read the interview in full here





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)