Big Show Training for Shaq Match (Photo), Fans on Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods unboxes Marvel’s Collector Corps X-Men Box in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would like to see try and stop Braun Strowman – Seth Rollins, Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Big Show, John Cena, Batista or WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns. As of this writing, 28% went with Lesnar while 25% voted for Goldberg, 12% for Taker, 10% for Reigns and 10% for Batista.

– Big Show tweeted the following today as he prepares to face NBA Legend Shaq at WrestleMania 33:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)