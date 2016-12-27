Big Show Training for Shaq Match (Photo), Fans on Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods

Dec 27, 2016

– Xavier Woods unboxes Marvel’s Collector Corps X-Men Box in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would like to see try and stop Braun Strowman – Seth Rollins, Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Big Show, John Cena, Batista or WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns. As of this writing, 28% went with Lesnar while 25% voted for Goldberg, 12% for Taker, 10% for Reigns and 10% for Batista.

– Big Show tweeted the following today as he prepares to face NBA Legend Shaq at WrestleMania 33:

