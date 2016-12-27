Audio: RAW Post Show Recapping WWE Monday Night RAW

On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin & Lindsey Ward recapped anything that went down on Monday Night RAW. Topics included:

*Stephanie McMahon shuts down the CM Punk Chants

*A Shield Reunion?

*New Day get their rematch

*Bayley gives a gift to Goldust, which Gallows & Anderson destroyed

*Kevin Owens challenges for the US Title

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/rawpostshow/122616.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/wild-talk-radio-network-on/id580051506

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/wildtalkradionetwork

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)