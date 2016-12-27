Audio: RAW Post Show Recapping WWE Monday Night RAW
On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin & Lindsey Ward recapped anything that went down on Monday Night RAW. Topics included:
*Stephanie McMahon shuts down the CM Punk Chants
*A Shield Reunion?
*New Day get their rematch
*Bayley gives a gift to Goldust, which Gallows & Anderson destroyed
*Kevin Owens challenges for the US Title
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/rawpostshow/122616.mp3
