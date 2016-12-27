12/27/16 WWE Raw Live Event Results – St. Louis, Missouri

Dec 27, 2016 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE Raw Live Event from St. Louis, Missouri:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The New Day

2. Big Cass defeated Rusev

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Emmalina as the Special Guest Referee)
Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Liv Morgan defeated Dana Brooke, Charlotte, and Nia Jax
-Emmalina walked out in the middle of the match after Sasha shoved her down.

4. Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho

5. 10-Man Tag Team Match
The Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, and Darren Young defeated The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, and Bo Dallas
-After the match, Dallas grabbed a microphone and said he would not leave St. Louis a loser and challenged anyone from the back to come to the ring to face him. The Big Show came out and delivered a choke-slam to Dallas.

6. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

7. WWE United States Championship Match
Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

