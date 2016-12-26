The Rock Honored, Triple H Reveals WWE UK Tournament Logo, Dolph Ziggler

Dec 26, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new Cricket Wireless ad with Dolph Ziggler and his selfies:

– USA Today has named The Rock their “2016 Movie Person of the Year.” Below is their article and a response from The Great One:

– As seen below, Triple H tweeted a new logo for the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that kicks off next month:

