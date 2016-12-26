Stephanie McMahon Responds to CM Punk Chants, Main Event Matches, Shining Stars
– WWE did not upload a RAW Pre-show for tonight but below is video of The Shining Stars trying to con WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund until Bo Dallas and Darren Young show up, which led to the tag match on RAW that never got going:
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado
* Titus O’Neil vs. Darren Young
– As seen on tonight’s RAW from Chicago, Stephanie McMahon opened the show and was quickly met with CM Punk chants from the crowd. Stephanie responded:
“If you could keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds, you’d last one second longer than Punk did.”
Stephanie was referring to Punk losing his UFC debut to Mickey Gall in 2 minutes and 14 seconds earlier this year.
That’s funny coming from Steph, seeing as how WWE hasn’t done soo well since Punk left. Hell, the WWE Universe apparently even truly believes that themself, otherwise they wouldn’t be doing chants of his name at live events.
I am not a CM Punk fan but at least Punk never sleeped his way to the top and control of a company and never kissed asses and stood up for himself. I will never understand the Punk haters who complain that he quit. If a wrestler is mistreated, they always say he should quit and might be happier somewhere else.
Same as when they said “Haha punk was loudmouthing before his UFC debut and got his ass kicked!”. What should he say before his fight? “This is my first fight so i’m propably getting a lesson teached.”?
Normally you expect trash talking before fights.
And I’m sure it has nothing to do with the fact that Punk is from Chicago and that his fans there miss him….? Where else do you think these Punk chants come from? Oh yeah, nowhere. They also know it’s live TV and Stephanie could’ve ignored them, but she took the bait and made her accurate and funny comment, so the joke was on them. Maybe a Punk fanboy wouldn’t get that, but those of us who are smart actually do get it.
You also need to remember that it was Punk that quit, WWE didn’t fire him, so the chants of wanting him back are stupid and not directed at the right people.
Good thing he did quit, that staph infection the wwe doctors ignored could have killed him
CM Punk also didn’t bang the “Macho Man” (I don’t think he did, anyway.)