Poll results: Worst PPV of the Year

2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Worst PPV of the Year

Fastlane (23%, 76 Votes)

Roadblock (15%, 48 Votes)

WrestleMania 32 (14%, 47 Votes)

TNA Knockouts Knockdown (13%, 42 Votes)

TNA Slammiversary (9%, 30 Votes)

TNA Bound for Glory (9%, 28 Votes)

TNA One Night Only: Live (6%, 20 Votes)

Royal Rumble (4%, 14 Votes)

SummerSlam (4%, 12 Votes)

TLC (2%, 8 Votes)

Total Voters: 325

Past winners:

2015 – WWE Survivor Series

2014 – TNA Bound for Glory

2013 – TNA Bound For Glory

2012 – WWE Hell in a Cell

2011 – TNA Victory Road





