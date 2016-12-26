Poll results: Worst PPV of the Year

Dec 26, 2016 - by Steve Gerweck

2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Worst PPV of the Year

Fastlane (23%, 76 Votes)
Roadblock (15%, 48 Votes)
WrestleMania 32 (14%, 47 Votes)
TNA Knockouts Knockdown (13%, 42 Votes)
TNA Slammiversary (9%, 30 Votes)
TNA Bound for Glory (9%, 28 Votes)
TNA One Night Only: Live (6%, 20 Votes)
Royal Rumble (4%, 14 Votes)
SummerSlam (4%, 12 Votes)
TLC (2%, 8 Votes)

Total Voters: 325

Past winners:
2015 – WWE Survivor Series
2014 – TNA Bound for Glory
2013 – TNA Bound For Glory
2012 – WWE Hell in a Cell
2011 – TNA Victory Road


