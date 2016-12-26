Lilian Garcia’s father passes away on Christmas day

It was not a happy Christmas for former Raw ring announcer Lilian Garcia as she announced that her father, Eduardo, passed away after a bout with cancer. Her dad is a retired U.S. Army Lt Colonel and Garcia said that he was a true soldier to the very end. “I’ve been questioning why my dad had to go on Christmas day but this morning, I realized what a truly special gift it was. My father loved Christ, so to go on Christ’s birthday is the biggest blessing ever,” she wrote. Garcia left her WWE job to spend more time with her father and recently returned to sing the national anthem for the Tribute to the Troops special. “Thank you dad for the honor and privilege of being your daughter and for the endless love you gave me. I already miss you so much but know that you will forever be in my heart,” she added in a message on her Instagram.

