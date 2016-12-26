Batista Responds to WrestleMania Fan Idea, WWE on John Cena and Samoa Joe, Mideon

– WWE looks at Samoa Joe and John Cena training & competing together at California’s Ultimate Pro Wrestling years ago:

– Former WWE star Dennis “Mideon” Knight turns 48 years old today.

– Former WWE Champion Batista wrote the following in response to a fan who tweeted about a possible Batista vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 33 with actor Vin Diesel as the special referee:

The cheese factor in that would be way to strong! Along the lines of Limberger. Awful scent of sulphur and Fast n Furious! https://t.co/iOsFh3sZN9 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 25, 2016

