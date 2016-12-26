AS I SEE IT 12/26: Final thoughts on the holidays and independent wrestling giving back…

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

Many are celebrating Christmas as a legal holiday and/or day off work in the United States, plus Boxing Day in Canada and the UK…

I wanted to again share a quote from last year’s Holiday season blog…one from Hamilton Wright Mabie, which summarizes what I feel about the spirit shown by fans and promoters who truly participate: “Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.” As part of that “conspiracy” this year, thousands of dollars have been raised, and thousands of toys and canned/non-perishable food items collected, touching thousands of lives.

Take the time this week to engage in that conspiracy of love, whether at your local wrestling show or simply in your everyday life. Find a lonely person or a hungry person…a sick person or a frightened person and share yourself with them. You’ll never know what may happen for them, nor what YOU may get out of the experience. As Christmas week begins, may what remains of your Holiday season be blessed, and may 2017 be a year where we stand up for others in the everyday moment, and do that one small thing not just during a season, but year-round.

To conclude, here is a list of the events of “conspirators” during the Holiday season:

* Ring Wars Carolina distributed 250 pounds of grilled and barbecued chicken and sides to fans and those referred from an area food banks, along with clothes and toiletries on November 5.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling returned to the HPW Arena in Columbus, IN on Saturday November 5 for their 18th Year Anniversary Show, and the 12th Annual Fireman’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive show . The show featured a packed house, collecting $1000 in donations and $600 in toys.

* World League Wrestling returned to Troy, MO on November 5. The event featured the annual canned food collection for the Bread For Life Food Pantry in Troy, MO.

* UWE Pro Wrestling brought its biggest show on 2016, the sixth annual Headlock on Hunger on November 12 at the Wexford Civic Center, Cadillac, MI; collecting non-perishables to benefit Shepard’s Table. The show featured WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. UWE collected over 300 pounds of food.

* On The Mat Charity Pro Wrestling presented a major show on November 12. This event featured Kenny Omega/IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada/Roppongi Vice; and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi against ROH’s Dalton Castle. The event benefited Grace Foundation of New Zealand, a Christian organization that is accepting, inclusive and non-judgmental, in a manner informed by Christian values but open to all.

* Dalton Championship Wrestling returned on November 12 to Dalton, GA in a benefit for Salvation Army, collecting “many” non-perishables for the Dalton Food Bank (and still counting), plus 2 large boxes of toys.

* Pro Wrestling King returns to Century Center, 120 S. Saint Joseph St, South Bend, IN on November 18. 50 non perishable items were collected for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

* Dynamo Pro Wrestling held a show on November 19th in Wood River, IL and will hold another on on November 26th at the Ready Room in St. Louis, MO, both of which were Toys for Tots show. The promotion has also been collecting Toys for Tots since November 7 at several additional locations throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

* Reno Wrestle Factory presented Headlock on Hunger on November 19 in Sparks, NV benefiting The Food Bank of Northern Nevada, which collected thousands of pounds of canned and nonperishable food which will help The Food Bank.

* NCW and Henderson County Toys for Tots presented “A Night To Give” on November 19 at the Hedrick-Rhodes VFW Post 5206, Hendersonville, NC. Toys for Tots were collected at this event for Henderson County Toys for Tots. There was also a special concession stand that night with all proceeds going to purchase toys.

* Cross Roads Wrestling returns on November 19 to Riverside, NJ at 300 Rancocas Avenue, for “Fastlane to Pain”, which collected three boxes of food for the Bread of Life Food Pantry, and raised funds for Ben Miller, a local boy from Riverside NJ who has multiple disabilities, and recently competed in the Special Olympics at Rowan University.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling held its third annual Holiday Food Drive on November 19’s at “A Night To Remember X” in Harpers Ferry, WV. Just over 80 pounds of canned and nonperishable items were donated, that will go to the Jefferson County Community Ministries food bank. This was the most successful Food Drive so far, as there was over 30 pounds more donated this year over last.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling came to the Sherman Neace Athletic Center in Hazard, KY on Thanksgiving night for a show, and collected dozens of toys for needy kids.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling returned to Fairfax, VA on November 26 benefitting FACETS Toy Drive, collecting 50 toys for kids in northern Virginia. The show features CZW World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Ring of Honor’s Donovan Dijak, and Chris Hero .

* All Star Wrestling/West Virginia returned to Madison, WV on Black Friday (November 25th). Santa collected “two sacks of toys” and cash donations to buy more toy for area children.

* Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling presented “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 26 at the Departure Bay Activity Center in Nanaimo, BC. VIPW collected five large bins of food Loaves and Fishes Food Bank.

* Chaotic Wrestling held the promotion’s annual Toys for Tots collection on Friday, December 2, 2016 at the Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge #959 in Hudson, MA. One box of toys was collected, with 2 more nights of collecting to go.

* Big Time Wrestling presented “Holiday Havok” at the Newark Pavilion in Newark, CA on December 2, featuring Teddy Hart, Shannon Ballard, and Felinito. Nearly 200 toys were collected.

* East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA) presented ‘TOYS FOR TOTS’ on Saturday December 3, in Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097. 6 full boxes of toys for donated for the US Marines toy drive .

* On Point Wrestling returned on December 3 at the Masters of the Mat 2 event in Williamstown, NJ. They collected about 150 for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The toys that On Point Wrestling fans donated at Masters Of The Mat 2 were delivered by Kathy Fitzpatrick to a local American Legion on behalf of the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, which distributes this batch of toys to The Interact Club of Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, NJ, which holds a party for children in need on December 13.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling returned to Columbus, IN on December 3 for “Discretion”, Cheer Fund Toy Drive show. $800 in cash and toys were collected along with six new bikes…all this while going head to head with the town’s Christmas parade (featuring NASCAR’s Tony Stewart as headliner).

* SCW Unlimited Wrestling held a benefit show on December 3rd in Seattle, WA for Seattle Children’s Hospital, raising $850.

* MCW Pro Wrestling held “Seasons Beatings” on Saturday December 3 (moved from the usual post-Christmas week to tie in with Toys for Tots) as a Toys for Tots show. 6 boxes (about 250) of toys, and over $300 in cash were collected on December 3.

* 3 Count Pro Wrestling presented Country Santa Clash 4 in Liberty, SC on December 3, which collected half a pickup truck full of toys for children in upstate South Carolina. Mid Atlantic legends Magnum TA and Nikita Koloff appeared before the show.

* Crossfire Wrestling returned to the Merritton Community Centre 7 Park Avenue St. Catharines, ON for “JINGLE BELL BRAWL V” on December 3 with a special Double Main Event, with partial proceeds going to The Niagara Peninsula Children’s Foundation.

* American Premier Wrestling in Statesboro, GA presented BRAWL 25, a Toys for Tots show in Statesboro, GA on December 3, which collected 75 at the event, and a total of 400 in the community from boxes throughout the Statesboro community.

* Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling presented the annual Hardcore With A Heart on Sunday, December 4 (5:30 pm bell time) at The Imperial House, Clinton, MI collecting near 500 pounds of food for Gleaners Food Bank.

* Delmarva Wrestling Digest and Popeye’s Seafood/Sanford present a Toys for Tots meet and greet on December 7 featuring The Briscoes. The event raised $1,000 for Toys for Tots.

* Brew City Wrestling ran its annual Headlock for Hunger on December 9 at the Columbus Club of West Allis (1800 S. 92nd St. in West Allis, WI) . The show featured a food drive for the Hunger Task Force of Greater Milwaukee/Feeding America, and collected 125 pounds of food.

* CONQUER Pro Wrestling collected unwrapped toys for the kids of Florida Hospital for Children at the “We Don’t Play Fight” show at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center in Sanford, FL.

* Live Pro Wrestling held a benefit in Hamilton, ON on December 9 to benefit local boy Caleb Davies, who suffers from Schwartz-Jampel syndrome.

* Mountain State Wrestling returned to Hinton, WV on December 10 at the Old Freight Depot, 509 Commercial Avenue, Hinton, WV; collecting new and used toys for the Summer County Toy Fund.

* Galactic Professional Wrestling and the San Antonio Food Bank presented HungerSlam in San Antonio, TX on December 10, which will provide over 1200 meals for the city of San Antonio from proceeds.

* The originator of Toys for Tots in the Delaware Valley, United Wrestling Coalition, presented its annual Toys for Tots show on December 10 in Wrightstown, NJ, collecting six bikes and hundreds of toys . A local girl, Shelby Begley, held her own toy drive to support the effort.

* Northeast Wrestling returned to the NEW Arena (40 Peck Road) in Bethany, CT on December 10, holding their annual Toys for Tots collection in cooperation with the Marine Corps Reserve.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling presented Chairs, Ladders, & Toys for Tots on December 10 at the Milford Community Center, Milford, DE, collecting nearly two boxes.

* Combat Zone Wrestling presented a doubleheader, first, an afternoon show, DOJO WARS 3 Mega-Event, then the Cage of Death 18 at the Flyers Skate Zone, Voorhees, NJ on December 10 . The promotion collected a 18 year record TWENTY bags of toys (estimated at 450 toys), ranging from educational toys to wrestling figures, from dolls to giant puzzles.

The toys were delivered to the American Legion for distribution by Kathy Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was told that, as a result of the collection, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has their entire estimated Toys for Tots need taken care of for 2017 . Additionally, CZW’s toys have been distributed by Toys for Tots to such other local locations as Ronald McDonald House-Camden.

* SCW Unlimited Wrestling returned to action on December 10 on December 10 in Bremerton, WA at La Poblanita, 2624 Sixth Street, Bremerton, WA. to collect food for local food banks.

* Ring Wars Carolina held a benefit for North Carolina Baptist Men’s Association Disaster Relief on December 10, which rebuilt local areas destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, providing food, clothes and toiletries to local fans in need. Earl Hebner auctioned off his own Impact Wrestling referee shirt, 3 Hall of Fame shirts and an Action figure additionally for the Baptist Men’s Association. Money raised was over $1300.

* Blue Water Championship Wrestling returned to Port Huron at the American Legion Post 8 on December on December 16th with a main event of heavyweight champion Sean Casey defending against Mr. Fitness. 4 giant boxes of food were collected for a Port Huron soup kitchen.

* Chinlock Wrestling comes to Kingston Gospel Temple, 2295 Princess Street, Kingston, ON on Saturday, December 17 (7;00 pm bell time) with a night of professional wrestling in support of Kingston Youth Diversion with 4 giant boxes full of food collected.

* NWA Smoky Mountain is teaming with the Mount Carmel Police Department to present a December 17 benefit for Tri-Cities area families who are in need of help this holiday season. Over $1500 was collected, with toys for over 30 families in need.

* Texoma Pro Wrestling presents their annual Christmas show in Sherman, TX on December 17. Over 100 canned goods and 25 toys were collected.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling presents its annual Wrestling For Hunger show in Port Coquitlam, BC on December 17 at the Elks Hall #49, 2272 Leigh Square, Port Coquitlam, BC. 7:30 pm bell time to support Share Community Services and Blankets BC. 10 large moving boxes full of food were donated.

* Insane Wrestling Alliance presents Santa Slam II on December 17th at The American Legion Post 250 Middleburg , FL. The promotion more than doubled its previous record for toys collected, with 300 toys collected. In addition to giving all the children present a toy, the event will allow the local American Legion to give toys to children in need.

* Border City Wrestling returned to Tecumseh, ON on December 18 raising $3,050

to benefit Adopt-A-Vet, to serve Canadian Forces veterans by providing clothing, blankets, stocking stuffers, and other basic needs.

* Socal Pro Wrestling returned to Escondido, CA on December 18 at the Socal Pro Wrestling Training Facility, 130 E Lincoln Ave, Escondido, CA. The show featured the annual SoCal Pro Wrestling Holiday Toy Drive.

* Battle Arts Academy accepted non-perishable food donations for the Daily Bread Food Bank over the entire month of December.

And the two remaining events:

* Great Canadian Wrestling returns to Oshawa, ON on December 27 to support Harmony Creek Community Food Bank.

* Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling presents Proving Ground Season 2/Episode 4 on January 7 (rescheduled from December 11, due to a snowstorm), at The Ritz in Warren, MI with a 5:30 pm bell time. Proceeds will feed the homeless of Detroit. Featured match: Proving Ground Heavyweight Championship as Kongo Kong defends vs. The DBA

Until next time….