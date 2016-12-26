12/26/16 Smackdown Live Event Results – New York, New York – John Cena Returns

Dec 26, 2016 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live Event from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match
Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango, and American Alpha

2. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger, and Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillains

-After the match, Hawkins demanded another match.

4. James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

5. Non-title Steel Cage Match
Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz

6. Nikki Bella defeated Natalya

7. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Dean Ambrose and John Cena

