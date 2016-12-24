WWE live event schedule for the holidays

– WWE Superstars and crew have been off for the past few days enjoying the holidays however it’s back to business quickly on the day after Christmas with a week full of televised and non-televised live events. Everyone is back on the road on Monday, December 26 with two shows, a live Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago and a non-televised live event at Madison Square Garden in New York with John Cena’s first time in the ring back since October. Smackdown holds its live broadcast on Tuesday also at the Allstate Arena in Chicago while the Raw brand performs an unusual Tuesday non-televised event in St. Louis at the Scottrade Center. The Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday shows are non-televised, with the Raw and Smackdown brands traveling to Brooklyn, Nashville, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles to wrap up their holiday tour. The touring resumes normal scheduling on Monday, January 2 with the first live Raw of 2017 from Tampa, Florida.

