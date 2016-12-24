WWE asks fans who should main event Wrestlemania 33

– The WWE.COM website is asking fans to take a poll on who should main event WrestleMania 33 which takes place in just 99 days. 14 Superstars are listed – Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Dean Ambrose, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks. WWE champion AJ Styles is currently leading the popular vote by a good margin, getting 35% of the votes at time of this writing. In a distant second it’s The Undertaker at 12%, and Finn Balor at 10%. Interesting enough is that Goldberg is fourth with 9% of the votes so far while John Cena is at 6%. The rest are under the 5%, with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Sasha Banks all getting 4%, Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt with 3%, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and Brock Lesnar with 2%, and Charlotte with 1%. Another 4% went in the “Other” category. While not necessarily a scientific poll on who’s popular or not, the poll represents a good picture on who fans think is most deserving at this point. Styles leading shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the phenomenal year he had. It’s also interesting to see Sasha Banks getting more votes than stars such as Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar even though she keeps getting the Raw Women’s title taken away from her every time she wins it.





(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)