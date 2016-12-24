This Day In Wrestling History – December 24th

1985 – Tarzan Tyler, one half of the inaugural WWWF World Tag Team Champions, is killed in a car accident in Quebec. Tyler was traveling with fellow wrestler Pierre “Mad Dog” Lefebvre and referee Adrien Desbois; Lefebvre and Desbois also died in the accident.

1986 – At a house show in Mexico City, Perro Aguayo defeats Fishman, to win the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship for the 6th time.

1999 – On this Christmas Eve edition of ECW on TNN, Masato Tanaka defeats Mike Awesome, to become the new ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

2000 – Claudio Castagnoli, aka Cesaro, makes his pro wrestling debut in Essen, Germany, for Westside Xtreme Wrestling.

2001 – On this Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW, Torrie Wilson defeats Stacy Keibler in the first ever “Egg Nog Match” (video below). Also, Christian defeats The Hurricane to retain the WWF European Championship. In the evening’s main event, Chris Jericho defeats The Rock and Kurt Angle, in a Triple Threat No Disqualification Match, to retain the Undisputed WWF Championship. Full Match video is below the “Egg Nog Match” video.

2006 – At New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle XMas! Catch the Victory, Minoru defeats Koji Kanemoto, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2007 – WWE Tribute to the Troops airs from Tikrit, Iraq (video below). In the main event, D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) defeat Umaga and Mr. Kennedy. NOTE: In 2007, the WWE received the first Corporate Patriot Award at the annual GI Film Festival in Washington, D.C., “in recognition of its ongoing support and appreciation of the U.S. military and their families, particularly its annual holiday Tribute to the Troops tour to entertain troops in war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan”.

2010 – Atsushi Aoki and Naomichi Marufuji defeat Koji Kanemoto and Tiger Mask IV, to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

2011 – On OVW TV, Christopher Silvio defeats Ted McNaler, to win the Ohio Valley Wrestling Television Championship.

2012 – In the main event, of this Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW, John Cena defeats Alberto Del Rio, in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former NWA Florida Heavyweight Champion & NWA/JCP star Brad Anderson (47 years old); 2-time ROH Tag Team Champion Chris Hero (37 years old); and former English wrestler, trainer, & promoter Ricky Knight (63 years old).

Today would’ve been the 93rd birthday for “Iron” Mike DiBiase. “Iron” Mike won titles in the American Wrestling Association (AWA), various NWA territories, and Worldwide Wrestling Associates, and four other promotions.

