Mickie James undergoes medical tests ahead of WWE return

Dec 24, 2016 - by Colin Vassallo

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Mickie James was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania yesterday to undergo her WWE physical tests. James received a full-time WWE deal offer after her match against Asuka at NXT Takeover: Toronto last month and she accepted the offer a few weeks later. Assuming that everything is fine with her medical tests, James is expected to join the Smackdown brand in January for some much-needed star power in the Women’s division.


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad