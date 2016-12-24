Mickie James undergoes medical tests ahead of WWE return

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Mickie James was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania yesterday to undergo her WWE physical tests. James received a full-time WWE deal offer after her match against Asuka at NXT Takeover: Toronto last month and she accepted the offer a few weeks later. Assuming that everything is fine with her medical tests, James is expected to join the Smackdown brand in January for some much-needed star power in the Women’s division.





