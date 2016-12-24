Flair sworn in as honorary deputy at Clayton County Sheriff Department

16-time world champion Ric Flair was sworn in as an honorary deputy at the Clayton County Sheriff department in Clayton County, Georgia. Sheriff Victor Hill did the honors for the Nature Boy and the photo of the two together shaking hands with the Sheriff badge hanging on Flair’s neck was posted on social media. “Honored to be sworn in today as an Honorary Deputy by Sheriff Victor Hill,” Deputy Naitch wrote on his Twitter. The Sheriff, posting on his Facebook page, added, “Based on his vast experience in Vice related matters, ‘The Wheeling, Dealing, Girlfriend Stealing, Limousine Riding, and Private Jet Flying’ Ric Flair was sworn in today as an Honorary Deputy assigned to The Vice Squad by ‘THE CRIME FIGHTER’! WOOO!” Flair is not the first celebrity to get the honor as earlier this month former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal also got the nod. You can see several photos of Flair and the Sheriff from his Facebook page

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)