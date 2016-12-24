Cocktail of drugs led to Chyna’s death

Dec 24, 2016 - by Colin Vassallo

TMZ obtained Chyna’s autopsy report which shed light on what led to her death. The former WWE Intercontinental and Women’s champion had traces of different prescription drugs plus alcohol which led to her untimely demise. Painkillers Oxycodone and Oxymorphone, anti-anxiety drug Valium, the muscle relaxer Nordiazepam and sleeping pill Temazepam along with ethanol were all found in her system at the time of her death. Police officers also found several pills scattered around her bedroom as well as other drug paraphernalia. Chyna passed away at the age of 46 on April 20 of this year and it is believed that she was dead for a few days before her manager found her in her Redondo Beach apartment lying on the right side of her bed.


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad