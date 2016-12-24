Cocktail of drugs led to Chyna’s death

TMZ obtained Chyna’s autopsy report which shed light on what led to her death. The former WWE Intercontinental and Women’s champion had traces of different prescription drugs plus alcohol which led to her untimely demise. Painkillers Oxycodone and Oxymorphone, anti-anxiety drug Valium, the muscle relaxer Nordiazepam and sleeping pill Temazepam along with ethanol were all found in her system at the time of her death. Police officers also found several pills scattered around her bedroom as well as other drug paraphernalia. Chyna passed away at the age of 46 on April 20 of this year and it is believed that she was dead for a few days before her manager found her in her Redondo Beach apartment lying on the right side of her bed.





