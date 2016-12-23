WWE Winter Wonderland Photo Shoot Video, Conor McGregor on Interest from WWE & Others

– Below is video from WWE’s new Winter Wonderland photo shoot with Becky Lynch, Naomi, Maryse, Natalya and others:

– UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor recently spoke with RTE Sport in Ireland and said he has offers coming in from WWE, boxing promotions and Hollywood. Via FOX Sports, McGregor said:

“I can go out and conquer the boxing scene as well. That’s a very serious thought. That’s a very serious conversation that’s happening. I’ve got those (professional) wrestling guys trying to contact me as well. I’ve got Hollywood trying to contact me as well. I’ve got so many options.”

Regarding a potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, Conor said:

“I’ve got the boxing license. His last pay-per-view was 350,000 buys. It was a flop. The fight was a dud. His last two fights have been duds. So I certainly don’t need him. I could pick some local schmuck and still do big numbers. So that’s where I’m at. Of course the Floyd fight is the fight the public wants to see. It’s the fight we all want to happen but we’ll see. These things take time.”

