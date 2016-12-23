WWE Stars Recite “Night Before Christmas”, No Total Divas Next Week, 2017 Breakout Stars

– Renee Young, Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, The New Day, Enzo Amore, Big Cass, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bayley, Lana, Dolph Ziggler and others recite “The Night Before Christmas” in this new video:

Get in the holiday spirit as the @WWE Superstars recite "The Night Before Christmas." Enter to win their book: https://t.co/k3G8C1kDAx pic.twitter.com/YMZnVMN4hf — WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2016

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar is most likely to have a breakout year in 2017 – Apollo Crews, Big Cass, Baron Corbin, Carmella, American Alpha, Dana Brooke, Jack Gallagher, Emma, Neville or Nia Jax. As of this writing, 24% voted for Cass while 16% voted for Corbin and Neville, 13% for Crews, 9% for Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, 8% for Emma and 6% for Jax.

– There is no new episode of Total Divas scheduled for next Wednesday night on the E! channel. As of this writing, cable guides have the “No Strings Attached” movie with Ashton Kutcher scheduled to air from 8pm until 10:30pm. An episode of “Botched” airs after that. According to E!, Total Divas will return with a new episode on January 4th at 9pm EST.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 49 times, 49 visits today)