Update on TNA’s Next Live Pay-Per-View Event, Trailer and Promotional Poster

As noted, TNA will return to live pay-per-view on Friday, January 6th with another “One Night Only” event from Orlando. The event will air on traditional pay-per-view, the Fite app and on international outlets.

InDemand has announced the official title for the pay-per-view – TNA “One Night Only: Live! January 2017,” indicating that there may be more live pay-per-view events this year.

TNA stars featured on the promotional poster include TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards, Ethan Carter III, Bobby Lashley and Eli Drake. The synopsis reads like this:

“Anything can and will happen as the Heavy-Hitters, X-Division High Flyers, the Knockouts and more take to the ring for a night of unparalleled action.”

Below is the trailer and poster for TNA’s return to live pay-per-view:

