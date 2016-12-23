Update on Chris Hero Possibly Returning to WWE Soon, Hero Has PWG Farewell?

As noted, former WWE NXT Superstar Chris Hero, known then as Kassius Ohno, is reportedly set to return to the company soon. There’s still no word on if he will be returning to NXT or headed to the main roster. Hero may have had his farewell for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla at their December 16th Mystery Vortex show in Reseda, California. Hero took the pin as he and JT Dunn lost to Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

After the match, Hero took the mic and put over the other talents in the match. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he then said he wanted to talk about “the elephant in the room” and called himself the elephant. Hero wasn’t happy about the news of his WWE return getting out and was blindsided by it. He said he wanted to tell certain promoters he’s regularly worked with about the return to WWE before they read it on the internet but that wasn’t possible after Dave Meltzer of The Observer broke the story. Hero also wasn’t happy because people read the story on his WWE return and took it as he’s already gone from the indies but he was still awaiting the final confirmation.

Meltzer first heard about Hero returning to WWE several weeks ago, from a WWE source off the record, but didn’t get multiple sources saying so on the record until the day it was reported. Hero has apparently agreed to the deal and has done his medical tests but it appears the process is still not completed as of this week, according to Meltzer. Hero mentioned in his PWG speech how Willie Mack and other talents have been told they were coming in but then were not brought in due to various medical issues. Hero’s first run with the company was delayed due to his own medical issues.

Hero is not booking indie dates for 2017, which could indicate he will be starting soon if the deal goes through. Hero did say he wasn’t sure if the PWG show on December 16th was his last for the promotion.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 371 times, 371 visits today)