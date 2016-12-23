Two-Hour WWE NXT Episode to Feature Matches from Osaka Live Event Next Week

Triple H announced today that a two-hour WWE NXT special will air next Wednesday night with footage from the recent Osaka, Japan live event, including Shinsuke Nakamura regaining the NXT Title from Samoa Joe.

Below are details:

If you weren’t able to make it to Osaka, Japan, earlier this month for NXT’s debut in the Land of the Rising Sun, there’s no need to fret! Tune into WWE Network this Wednesday at 8/7 C for a special two-hour edition of NXT featuring incredible matches from the Edion Arena, including Shinsuke Nakamura’s incredible NXT Championship victory over Samoa Joe.

The night of action will feature:

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match)

-Asuka vs. Nia Jax (NXT Women’s Championship Match)

-#DIY vs. Tajiri & Akira Tozawa (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)

-Liv Morgan & Aliyah vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

-Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Don’t miss your chance to see NXT’s Japan debut for the first time ever on WWE Network, this Wednesday at 8/7 C. Plus, on January 4, WWE Network subscribers will get the opportunity to watch NXT’s action-packed event from Melbourne, Australia, featuring Nakamura and Joe in a Steel Cage Match for the NXT Championship, and much more!