Triple H Hypes WWE NXT Takeover Main Event, Brie Bella at 21 Weeks, Luke Gallows

– Brie Bella gives a “Baby Watch” update at 21 weeks in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– RAW Superstar Luke Gallows turned 33 years old on Thursday.

– Triple H tweeted the following on Bobby Roode vs. WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at “Takeover: San Antonio” next month:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 78 times, 78 visits today)