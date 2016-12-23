Total Divas with New Timeslot Sets Record Viewership for Season Six

Wednesday’s episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 705,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 556,000 viewers and is a new high for season 6. This week’s show was the first in a new timeslot – 9pm EST instead of 8pm EST.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150, an increase from the previous week’s show, which ranked #19.

Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers

Episode 2: 461,000 viewers

Episode 3: 595,000 viewers

Episode 4: 563,000 viewers

Episode 5: 556,000 viewers

Episode 6: 705,000 viewers

