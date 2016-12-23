Total Divas with New Timeslot Sets Record Viewership for Season Six

Dec 23, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

Wednesday’s episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 705,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 556,000 viewers and is a new high for season 6. This week’s show was the first in a new timeslot – 9pm EST instead of 8pm EST.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150, an increase from the previous week’s show, which ranked #19.

Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers
Episode 2: 461,000 viewers
Episode 3: 595,000 viewers
Episode 4: 563,000 viewers
Episode 5: 556,000 viewers
Episode 6: 705,000 viewers

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 94 times, 94 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad